In Uhuru’s mini Cabinet Reshuffle on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, Eugene Wamalwa was moved to the Defence Ministry. The raft of changes affects three other Cabinet Secretaries.

Eugene Wamalwa who is brother to former vice-president Kijana Wamalwa, now deceased, replaces Monica Juma who’s moved to the Energy Ministry.

Juma will replace Charles Keter who’s replaced Wamalwa at the Devolution docket.

These changes were announced on Wednesday afternoon by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena.

Additionally, the State Department for ASALs has been transferred from the Devolution Ministry to the Ministry of Public Service and Gender, headed by Prof Margaret Kobia.

The State Department for Social Protection, Pensions and Senior Citizens has also been transferred from the Labour Ministry to the Ministry of Public Service and Gender.

To this end, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has been reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Labour.

After the changes in departments, Prof Kobia’s Ministry has been renamed as the Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes.

The CSs reassignments and changes to the Ministry of Public Service are as below:

President Kenyatta also made changes by reassigning three Principal Secretaries (PSs) and expanding the portfolio of one.

Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa has been moved from the Ministry of Public Works to Energy, while Dr Joseph Njoroge redeploys from Energy to Transport.

President Kenyatta has also transferred Transport PS Solomon Kitungu to the Ministry of Public Works, while PS Nelson Marwa Sospeter will now serve the State Department for Social Protection, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes.

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

Uhuru’s Cabinet Reshuffle: Eugene Wamalwa moved to Defence Ministry