VIDEO: Kenya Airlift Program Luncheon Experience Part 2

As July 2021 came to an end, students in their hundred numbers, drawn from different parts of Kenya who are enrolled in the award-winning Kenya Airlift Program congregated at the popular Safari Park Hotel.

The event was a luncheon farewell party for their counterparts leaving for the United States beginning August for their masters’ programs at different universities in the US.

- Advertisement -

The whole experience was a moment of truth on the milestones the program has made in changing the lives of Kenyan graduates seeking opportunities to study and work in the US.

The excitement captured during the event was a clear manifestation of the zeal and hunger among the students to change their lives through what the program has to offer.

We captured some of these moments for you, which are in no doubt a MUST WATCH to give you a glimpse on the program’s journey and the future outlook.

For more inspiring content about studying, living and working in USA, please subscribe to my YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/BobMwiti

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

VIDEO: Kenya Airlift Program Luncheon Experience Part 2