Last Day In Florida And Final Good Byes For Airlift Students

Florida was real fun for our airlift students! The bonding moments together were extraordinarily beautiful. When it came time for our students to go to their respective schools, I could see frown lines build up their faces. They really wished they could have stayed a little longer.

For the few days we had been together, we had established a concrete unbreakable bond; a family unit. With their semesters kicking off, it was a moment for painful yet sweet goodbyes. Although leaving the Sunshine State was in itself a painful ordeal, going to kick off their master’s journeys presented some beautiful opportunities for them to learn more.

As we bid each other farewell, it was a moment of almost tears and embraces, which will be the code that will run through our program forever. We captured some of these moments for you as clearly eminent in the underpinned video.

