NEWSKENYA DIASPORA NEWS

Concerns Over Missing Kenyan Woman Cheruto Mutai In Saudi Arabia

By Diaspora Messenger
0

Concerns Over Missing Kenyan Woman Cheruto Mutai In Saudi Arabia

Concerns Over Missing Kenyan Woman Cheruto Mutai In Saudi ArabiaA Kenyan family in Moi’s Bridge is in agony after losing contact of their kin Cheruto Mutai , who travelled to Saudi Arabia to work.

Cheruto who is said to have secured employment through an agent left the country on October 6.

- Advertisement -

Two days later, she confirmed through social media to her sister, Sara Ruto, that she had arrived safely.

However, Cheruto later sent audio messages through WhatsApp lamenting that they were being mistreated by their host alongside the women she had travelled with.

“Hello brother, here in the office we were kept there is no water and no one seems concerned about us. Actually, our life is in danger,” she said.

Related Posts
NEWS

Kenyan officials travel to Saudi Arabia to discuss…

NEWS

Kenyan Who Escaped Mistreatment in Saudi Builds a Business…

FEATURED STORIES

Ambassador Kamau wants Kenyans banned from travelling to…

NEWS

Kenyan Domestic Worker Lilian Rimanto Flown Home after…

In the recording, she further revealed that they were locked up in a congested room and their phones had been confiscated.

Ruto told The Standard that her sister had secured a job as a house cleaner, but her phone has been off for nine days now: “She said she had been assigned another job, and she was not willing to take up.”

Source-https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/

Concerns Over Missing Kenyan Woman Cheruto Mutai In Saudi Arabia

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

%d bloggers like this: