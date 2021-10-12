NEWSOBITUARIES

Death Announcement of Florence Kara of Dracut Massachusetts

Death Announcement of Florence Kara of Dracut Massachusetts

Death Announcement of Florence Kara of Dracut MassachusettsIt’s with great sadness that we wish to notify you the demise of Florence Kara of Dracut Massachusetts. She was mother to Elizabeth Kaara and Damaris Githua of Emmanuel House Prayer -Lowell. She was mother in law to Micheal Njuguna and aunt to Francis Kimenyi of Dracut. Friends and relatives will be meeting vial zoom starting tomorrow 10/ 10/2021 from 7pm – 8pm.
Friends and relatives will be meeting at 61 Draycotte Ave Dracut and via zoom daily starting today. 7pm – 8pm
For contact
Damaris Githua: (978)996-6852
Elizabeth Kaara: (978)398-1136
ElderJoe: (978)606-7029
Rev Samuel Mbugua (978) 996 5672
Evan: (978)394-6982

CASHAPP:Josephine Gitahi
(978)888-8191
Your contributions will be highly appreciated

Rev 21: 1-4. “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall their be any mourning nor cry, nor pain any more, the former things have passed away”.

Feel free to join WhatsApp group.
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KCG86sVlh6ACr0U318Hv5l

Emmanuel house of prayer is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting

Topic: Mashakaya/Prayers, following the demise of Florence Kara (Mother to Damaris Githua, Elizabeth Kaara. Mother inlaw to Michael Njuguna and aunt to Francis Kimenyi of Dracut MA. ) Friends and relatives are meeting at 61 Draycotte Ave Dracut and via zoom daily. Time: 7pm – 8pm Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87152428134

Rev 21: 1-4. “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall their be any mourning nor cry, nor pain any more, the former things have passed away”.

Kenyan diaspora Woman Leah Wangari Gatonye dies in hospital after car crash in SC

Death Announcement of Florence Kara of Dracut Massachusetts

