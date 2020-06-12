Prayer & Funeral arrangement via ZOOM For Anthony Kibe of Tacoma WA

Prayer & Funeral arrangement via ZOOM For Anthony Kibe of Tacoma WA
Prayer & Funeral arrangement via ZOOM For Anthony Kibe of Tacoma WAIt is with heavy hearts that we accept the untimely death of our beloved brother Anthony Kibe of Tacoma Washington which occurred on Saturday May /6th/2020.

The late Anthony was son to Samuel Kibe Gichii and Damaris Wangari Kibe of Kimakia Njoro. He was father to Emelda Wanjiru Kihonge
of Kitale. Brother to James Mbogo Kibe of Las Vegas Nevada, Phylis Muthoni Chege, Nancy Wanjiru Kibe and Peter Karanja of Njoro.
Step brother to Kennedy Kibe, Evans Kibe of North
Carolina and Fredrick Mbogo of Nairobi. Brother in – love
to Evangelist Sarah Mbogo of Las Vegas Nevada. Cousin to Michael Karanja of Minnesota and uncle to many.
Prayers and funeral arrangement will be held on Saturday May 13th, Sunday May 14th  and Tuesday May 16th via ZOOM.
10pm -Eastern Time
9pm  -Central Time
7pm -Pacific Time
5am – In Kenya.
For financial support kindly
CashApp
James Kibe
702-748-4571
Ev. SarahMbogo
702-513-6686
Zoom and burial details will be communicated later.
THE LORD GAVE , AND THE LORD HAS TAKEN.
BLESSED BE THE NAME OF THE LORD. IN GOD’S HAND YOU REST, IN OUR HEARTS YOU WILL LIVE FOREVER.
MAY YOUR SOUL REST IN
 PEACE AMEN!
Prayer & Funeral arrangement via ZOOM For Anthony Kibe of Tacoma WA
