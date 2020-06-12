Prayer & Funeral arrangement via ZOOM For Anthony Kibe of Tacoma WA

It is with heavy hearts that we accept the untimely death of our beloved brother Anthony Kibe of Tacoma Washington which occurred on Saturday May /6th/2020.

The late Anthony was son to Samuel Kibe Gichii and Damaris Wangari Kibe of Kimakia Njoro. He was father to Emelda Wanjiru Kihonge

of Kitale. Brother to James Mbogo Kibe of Las Vegas Nevada, Phylis Muthoni Chege, Nancy Wanjiru Kibe and Peter Karanja of Njoro.

Step brother to Kennedy Kibe, Evans Kibe of North

Carolina and Fredrick Mbogo of Nairobi. Brother in – love

to Evangelist Sarah Mbogo of Las Vegas Nevada . Cousin to Michael Karanja of Minnesota and uncle to many.

Prayers and funeral arrangement will be held on Saturday May 13th, Sunday May 14th and Tuesday May 16th via ZOOM.

10pm -Eastern Time

9pm -Central Time

7pm -Pacific Time

5am – In Kenya.

For financial support kindly

CashApp

James Kibe

702-748-4571

Ev. SarahMbogo

702-513-6686

Zoom and burial details will be communicated later.

THE LORD GAVE , AND THE LORD HAS TAKEN.

BLESSED BE THE NAME OF THE LORD. IN GOD’S HAND YOU REST, IN OUR HEARTS YOU WILL LIVE FOREVER.

MAY YOUR SOUL REST IN

PEACE AMEN!

