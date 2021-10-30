Death Announcement of Newton Muriithi Gichuru of Attlanta Georgia
Death Announcement of Newton Muriithi Gichuru of Attlanta Georgia
It is with heavy hearts and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Mr Newton Muriithi Gichuru which occurred 10/23/21 in Georgia USA. Mr Muriithi was husband to Ruth Kiarie and father to 3 children, Cyrus, Stanley and Claire. He was a brother to Annrose Gichuru, Mary Gichuru both of Dallas Ga and Erastus Gichuru of Nairobi Kenya. Please uphold this family with your prayers. There will be a prayer meeting on Friday from 7pm-8pm through KACC prayer line 6789449944.
Newton’s Memorial Service will be held on October 31st at 2 pm in KACC Church @ 771 Elberta Dr, Marietta GA 30066
Burial will be held at “Kennesaw Memorial Park” @ 1306 Whitlock Ave, Marietta GA 30064
Burial date will be announced soon
Financial support can be channeled via CASHAPP
470 419 1320
$NewtonMemorialFund
ZELLE
470 419 1320 (Newton Memorial Fund)
WELLS FARGO BANK
Account Name- Newton Memorial Fund
For more info Contact:
Ruth Kiarie 6786443454
DC Margaret Ndegwa 7703123431
AnnRose Gichuru 6787177167
Mary Njeri 6785578512
Shem (404) 514-8879
Emily Kiarie 6786000997
Martha Ben 4046433261
Thank you.https://chat.whatsapp.com/
Death Announcement of Newton Muriithi Gichuru of Attlanta Georgia