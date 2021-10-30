NEWSOBITUARIES

Death Announcement of Newton Muriithi Gichuru of Attlanta Georgia

By Diaspora Messenger
0

Death Announcement of Newton Muriithi Gichuru of Attlanta Georgia
Death Announcement of Newton Muriithi Gichuru of Attlanta GeorgiaIt is with heavy hearts and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Mr Newton Muriithi Gichuru which occurred  10/23/21 in Georgia USA. Mr Muriithi was husband to Ruth Kiarie and father to 3 children, Cyrus, Stanley and Claire.  He was a brother to Annrose Gichuru, Mary Gichuru both of Dallas Ga and Erastus Gichuru of Nairobi Kenya.  Please uphold this family with your prayers. There will be a prayer meeting on Friday from 7pm-8pm through KACC prayer line 6789449944.

Newton’s Memorial Service will be held on October 31st at 2 pm in KACC Church @ 771 Elberta Dr, Marietta GA 30066

Burial will be held at “Kennesaw Memorial Park” @  1306 Whitlock Ave, Marietta GA 30064
Burial date will be announced soon

- Advertisement -

Financial support can be channeled via CASHAPP
470 419 1320
$NewtonMemorialFund

Related Posts
NEWS

Death Announcement of Christine Nyambura Ndugo of Baltimore,…

NEWS

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcemnet of Rodah Anono of New…

NEWS

Gone too soon: Death announcement of Michael Mburu Karanja…

NEWS

Death Announcement Of George Thendeu, Father to Joyce of…

ZELLE
470 419 1320 (Newton Memorial Fund)

WELLS FARGO BANK
Account Name- Newton Memorial Fund
For more info Contact:
Ruth Kiarie 6786443454
DC Margaret Ndegwa 7703123431
AnnRose Gichuru 6787177167
Mary Njeri 6785578512
Shem (404) 514-8879
Emily Kiarie 6786000997
Martha Ben 4046433261
Thank you.https://chat.whatsapp.com/KucKE2nKaSrHHivuFsdJau

 

Kenyan diaspora Woman Leah Wangari Gatonye dies in hospital after car crash in SC

Death Announcement of Newton Muriithi Gichuru of Attlanta Georgia

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

%d bloggers like this: