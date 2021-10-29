VIDEO: Akorino Model Peris Wanjiku AKA Pesh Kenya Lavish Wedding

The popular Akorino model Peris Wanjiku know as Pesh Kenya is finally off the market. Pesh Kenya walked down the isle on October 23rd 2021.

Pesh rose to the limelight for her uniqueness in the modelling industry by refusing to remove the Akorino head wrap while modelling, not to mention her boldness which is a contrast to the “reserved” nature of Akorino’s.

Netizens fell in love with her beauty and branded her the hottest Akorino model in Kenya.

The Akorino model finally said ‘I Do’ to her boyfriend in a colourful white wedding attended by friends and family. Here are photos of her newly-wed husband.

Dan (her fiancé) proposed earlier this year.

“We started out as friends then after a few years, he told me that he had developed romantic feelings for me and asked me to be his girlfriend. I am so happy because he has been very supportive to me, especially my modelling career,” Pesh said.

In 2019 social media went ablaze after she shared pictures of herself while at the coast in the company of a man.

Source-https://kenyan-post.com/

