Kenyan Model Roselyne Ogonya’s Feet Surgery Helps Her to Shine in Italy

Kenyan Model Roselyne Ogonya was not happy that she kept losing modelling gigs in Italy, a new base to her then, due to her large “Kisumu” feet. So, she underwent an operation to reduce them.

She used to have a size 43 foot but after the surgery, which she says involved reduction of the longest toe, she fits comfortably in size 41½ shoes.

“I had very big feet and the designers who liked me always sent me to the runway without shoes,” she tells Nation.Africa in a video call from Milan, Italy.

But other designers could drop her altogether upon realising that she could not fit in the shoes they made.

“I used to cry those days; I was so depressed. This is how it works: You go for the casting where you’re like 10 or 20 or 30 models. Then they choose the ones they like. I was always chosen. Then you go to fit the dress. Then after fitting the dress, you go to the shoes. So, it used to happen that after I’d done all the fitting and my spirits were high, shoes couldn’t fit,” she says.

It was stressful for her because she says that before Covid-19, one catwalk gig used to pay 1,000 euros, which comes to 800 after the agent deducts their cut. Eight hundred euros is equivalent to Sh102,000 in today’s rates.

“So, you know you’ve just watched 800 euros going into the trash bin just like that. And it was not easy. So, I had to do an operation,” she says.

“My feet were cut and reduced. There is that tallest toe next to the big toe. Mine was a little bit longer. So, they had to cut it and they put some metal, like they squeezed it down,” she adds, illustrating with her palm.

“I never knew such things happen. But anyway, I have beautiful feet.”