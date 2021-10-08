Mixed Reactions As Waiguru Hangs Out with Susan Kihika, Aisha Jumwa

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has elicited mixed reactions online, after she shared a photo hanging out with Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Nyeri Woman Rep Rahab Mukami.

The three are close allies of Deputy President William Ruto, therefore, Waiguru meeting with them created a perception that a political move was in the offing.

In a tweet after the meeting, Waiguru said “Hanging out with the sisters. Building relationships…. Listening. Happy Friday everyone!”

On her part, Senator Kihika said: “Just girls catching up.”

The meeting elicited mixed reactions online with some netizens interpreting it to mean Waiguru had joined UDA, while others explained why they think she is not a good fit for DP Ruto’s team.

Currently, Waiguru is one of the politicians closely being monitored in the country, as she is yet to declare the party she’ll use to defend her seat in the 2022 general election.

Recently, Waiguru announced that she is listening to her people and will make an announcement once Kirinyaga people have agreed on the best way forward for her.

Waiguru has also been meeting various presidential hopefuls, among them Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka who have recently been touring the central Kenya region to popularize their bids for the country’s top job.

Below are reactions from her meeting with the UDA-allied legislators:

