Actualize Your Reality: How To Turn Your Imagination Into Reality

It is one thing to imagine but it takes grit to make it happen. Reality is our desire to achieve what we desire whether they be goals, targets, success, and much more. What is it that we must do to actualize our reality?

1.Make Decisions

If you are thinking of achieving a certain milestone, what decision are you making to stamp your suitability? The time to make the decision is today to make your imagination a reality. Decide to turn around things. Whichever way you think and imagine, innovate to realise your reality. Drop all those things that are pulling you down at whatever cost including seeking counselling help, going for training and all you can. This applies to thoughts, behaviours, habits or characteristics that hinder you from achieving one thing or the other.

2. Have a Desire

The high desire can create an extra ordinary life. Desire is a mover that makes an engine run. However desire is killed due to bitterness, family situations or negative mindsets among other killers. Identify what is it that suppresses, kills, diminishes and washes away your desire. Your desire must be able to be moved by your focus such that nothing can stop you.

3. Discipline

Discipline determines all else but a lack of discipline will see you achieve nothing. It is the most incredible creative force that changes life, fortunes, thinking, psychology and health among others. It opens up ever lasting friendships, great customer service, and much more.

In conclusion, be committed to drop what you must do to change and remember that without discipline, there is no future.

George Wachiuri is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

