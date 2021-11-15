Blow To Miguna Miguna As Air France Decline To Fly Him Back To Kenya

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has suffered another big blow as Air France has declined to fly him from Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Germany to Nairobi Kenya.

The former Prime Minister adviser had initially announced that he would be travelling back to Kenya from Canada on 16th November 2021.

- Advertisement -

Through a statement that Miguna Miguna shared on his Twitter account, he said that This is to inform Kenyans and the world that.

This is to inform Kenyans and the world that @airfrance officials at the check-in counter at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport have just informed me that the Government of Kenya sent them a “red Alert” this morning that they cannot fly me to Nairobi. I’m waiting for a copy. pic.twitter.com/vngmR1l5BX — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) November 15, 2021

A few days ago, He suffered another blow as the court rejected his application through his lawyer senior counsel Khaninwa.

Miguna had sued the government over its orders to Lufthansa German Airlines and Air France barring the two airlines from carrying him back to the country.

However, Judge Hedwig Ongudi dismissed the application indicating that he could not rely on speculations to rule in Miguna’s favour.

A few days ago, He suffered another blow as the court rejected his application through his lawyer senior counsel Khaninwa.

Miguna had sued the government over its orders to Lufthansa German Airlines and Air France barring the two airlines from carrying him back to the country.

However, Judge Hedwig Ongudi dismissed the application indicating that he could not rely on speculations to rule in Miguna’s favour.

He further explained that the applicant was under obligation to prove the existence of those red alerts.

The Canadian- based lawyer made the application in preparation for his planned return on November 16, 2021.

Miguna who poses dual citizenship of Canada and Kenya was deported out of the country on February 6, 2018, after the government claimed he had denounced his Kenyan citizenship.

He would later file a petition at the High Court which declared his deportation as illegal and unconstitutional.

The Kenyan- born barrister, made his first attempt to come back to Kanya on March 26, 2018, but was blocked upon reaching the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and airlifted back to Canada.

He would again attempt to return to the country in January 2020 but was blocked from boarding Lufthansa Airlines upon reaching Germany due to red alerts.

In his latest application, Miguna argued that the alerts were against his constitutional rights and would jeopardize his planned return on Tuesday.

Source-https://jalangotv.com/

Blow To Miguna Miguna As Air France Decline To Fly Him Back To Kenya