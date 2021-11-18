Diaspora Group Fundraising for Miguna Miguna’s Legal representation
A Kenya Diaspora group in USA has started a process seeking financial and moral support for the contravercial Lawyer Miguna Miguan who is currently in Berlin Germany after the failed trave to Kenya.
On November 15th 2021, Miguna Miguna suffered a big blow when Air France declined to fly him from Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Germany to Nairobi Kenya.
Through a statement shared on his Twitter account, Miguna Miguna shared a letter from Air France informing him that the Government of Kenya had issued a “red Alert” on him.
