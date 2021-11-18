Diaspora Group Fundraising for Miguna Miguna’s Legal representation 

A Kenya Diaspora group in USA has started a process seeking financial and moral support for the contravercial Lawyer Miguna Miguan who is currently in Berlin Germany after the failed trave to Kenya.

The KDA-USA has written to its members encouraging them to join the fight of lifting the red alerts that is blocking Miguna Miguna to go home.

- Advertisement -

On November 15th 2021, Miguna Miguna suffered a big blow when Air France declined to fly him from Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Germany to Nairobi Kenya.

Through a statement shared on his Twitter account, Miguna Miguna shared a letter from Air France informing him that the Government of Kenya had issued a “red Alert” on him.

Here below is the KDA-USA message to the members:

Dear Compatriots,

We hope you are fine. KDA-USA would like to give you an update on the case of one of our own, Dr. Miguna Miguna.

As you may be aware, he was expected to arrive in Nairobi on 16 November. However, despite assurances in Court by the government, Dr. Miguna was informed by Air France of a “red alert” issued by the government on the morning of 15 November. Dr. Miguna’s lawyers led by CJ Mutunga, Dr. Khaminwa and LSK President Havi were in Court today. The case will continue on Monday, 22 November.

As he awaits the legal proceedings to conclude, Dr. Miguna remains in Berlin, as advised by his lawyers. We are hereby writing to seek your financial and moral support to this case which touches on all of us as the Diaspora. The respect for the rule of law is the foundation of any democracy. Any of us could be subjected to the use of red alerts to block us from going home.

We appeal to you to join the cause and submit your contributions to KDA-USA’s account:

KDA-USA |Wells Fargo Bank, NA|Maryland|Routing number 055003201| Account number 3475676120| Cashapp – $KDAUSA

You will receive a receipt for US tax claim purposes as KDA-USA is a registered 501(c) 3 organization.

Thank you in advance

Dr. Bernard Marasa

KDA-USA President

Diaspora Group Fundraising for Miguna Miguna’s Legal representation