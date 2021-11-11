Hungary Scholarships For Kenyan Students; How To Apply

The government of Hungary has announced that it has opened applications for the 2022/23 scholarship program for Kenyan students.

The opportunities are available to all students from certificate to PhD courses, and almost all fields of study are open for applications.

Besides catering for tuition fees, qualified candidates shall receive monthly stipend, housing allowance and medical insurance.

The scholarships will be awarded to the students on the basis of academic merit, quality of research proposals and the potential of students to have an impact on their work on future development.

In the notice shared, the government advised all interested candidates to apply, and assured them that there shall be no political discrimination for non-Hungary residents.

“This is a highly funded scholarship around currently and is an amazing opportunity for students so don’t wait and apply as soon as possible.

“Students from eligible countries are eligible to apply and no provincialism and political discrimination are considered,” read part of the notice.

The program is available in Hungary, and the coursework duration shall vary depending on the program being taken.

How to Qualify

Those applying for undergraduate courses must be between 18 to 22 years, a maximum of 35 years for masters and not exceeding 40 years for PhD Interested applicants must provide a certificate of health PhD candidates must have completed 18 years of education One must not be a Hungarian citizen

How to Apply

Applications are done online on the stipendium Hungaricum website.

They must submit a fully-filled online application form.

Include a motivation letter of one page.

Provide proof of proficiency in a foreign language.

An academic transcript, school certificates, and health certificates must be attached. The scholarship closes on January 15, 2022. Click here to apply- https://stipendiumhungaricum.hu/apply/

