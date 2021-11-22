Kenya’s Spy Queen Jane Mugo Joins Politics, to Vie in 2022

Self proclaimed private detective Jane Mugo who caught the eye of netizens from her comic antics and outspoken personality, has declared interest in the forthcoming elections.

The controversial investigator has hinted that she will vie for the Kirinyaga Woman Representative seat come 2022.

Speaking through one of her social media pages, she stated that it is her calling to serve the people of Kirinyaga and that she will do her best to fill the position.

The private detective noted that she always been passionate about giving back to society, adding that that she was ready to serve Kirinyaga residents in the same capacity.

Should Mugo’s bid succeed, she will take over from the current Kirinyaga County Woman Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici, who has declared interest in the county’s gubernatorial post.

Mugo came into the spotlight after a run in with the law, after she was named most wanted suspect by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation(DCI) after an exposé she had investigated was aired on a local TV channel in 2019.

A Nairobi court later lifted the warrant for her arrest and instructed her to appear for plea taking.

This attracted the attention of international media ,with the British Broadcasting Corporation(BBC) doing a piece featuring the controversial spy which set netizens’ tongues wagging after she pulled comic stunts.

Kenya’s female Sherlock Holmes, as described by a section of the media, prides herself in bringing down criminals who are a menace to society. She is said to have recently aided police in tracking and apprehending a notorious Nairobi criminal who was on the run, after swindling unsuspecting Kenyans online.

The suspect had stolen her identity, and used it to obtain money from Kenyans online.

She helped the police in tracking the suspect down and handed him over affirming that she would press charges.

The investigator has since focused on projects and charity activities in her home county of Kirinyaga, in a bid to connect with the residents ahead of the 2022 polls.

