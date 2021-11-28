Optiven Group Scoops Three Awards at NABLA Awards

Optiven Group has today received three awards at the NABLA Awards held at Panari Sky Hotel. The awards launched this year were a platform to award business leaders in different sectors of the economy. The National Business Leadership Awards (NABLA Awards) are an initiative that acknowledges and celebrates business leaders and enterprises using excellent sustainability strategies to make a true impact on business, society, and the environment.

For Optiven Group it was a time to celebrate for the quadruple win. Through it’s soft arm, the Optiven Foundation received an award for the GoGreen Initiative and for it’s philanthropy work. Speaking at the awards, Ann Nyaga, the Optiven Group Foundation Coordinator said, “the awards are a great honor for the partners, beneficiaries, stakeholders and donors that have worked with the foundation to make a difference in our society “.

Speaking at the same event where he spoke on behalf of George Wachiuri, CEO, Optiven Group, Peter Gitonga, Managing Director at Optiven Real Estate said, “we are humbled at the Award bestowed upon our Business Leader. This is an appreciation for the impact he has had in the corporate sector and the lives he has touched through mentorship”.

The final but not least recognition was in appreciation of the role played by Optiven Group during the COVID-19 pandemic. Receiving the award was Human Resources Officer at Optiven Group, Joyce Njambi who noted that, “the award is a great motivation to our stakeholders to know that Optiven is a safe place to be, work and invest. This award is dedicated to all our staff across the counties”.

Optiven became the first company to take home the four awards in the competitive awards by NABLA. Speaking separately, Group CEO and Chairman of the Optiven Group Foundation said, “we are grateful for the great support we have received from the stakeholders and to all who voted. As an organization we are committed now more than ever to provide solutions to all stakeholders.”

The NaBla Awards bestowment comes shortly after Optiven received the Most Admired company in real estate from Technobrands.

