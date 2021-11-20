Reprieve for Kenyan Nurses As UK Offers Another Exam

New reports have emerged indicating that Kenyan nurses who failed English language tests required before moving to the United Kingdom (UK)will be given another chance to retake the test.

According to the Ministry of Labour, the test is what is delaying the process of getting the nurses to the UK as agreed between Kenya and Britain.

The three tests include; Occupational English Test, International English Language Testing System (IELTS), and Computer Based Test (CBT).

Last month, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe surprised many when he announced that only 110 out of the 300 nurses that took the test passed it.

“Out of 300 health workers sent for an English language test only 10 passed. We had negotiated for clinical workers for job exports but this turn of events is unfortunate,” CS Kagwe said.

Kenya and the United Kingdom (UK) signed a bilateral agreement on July 29, 2021, for collaboration in the healthcare workforce.

The pact came as good news to over 30,000 jobless Kenyan nurses and healthcare workers.

In the scheme, Kenyan nurses would join the UK healthcare workforce before returning to work in Kenya’s health sector.

The scheme was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on 29th, July 2021, during his visit to London.

“Our health partnership with Kenya is 30 years old and growing stronger by the month. This new agreement on health workers allows us to share skills and expertise even further, and is a fantastic opportunity for Kenyans to work in the UK.

“From COVID-19 vaccines and genomic sequencing, to exchanges on cancer research and treatment to help Kenya treatment more cancer patients at home, the UK has a long and proud history of support for Kenya’s health sector. The signing of the Kenya-UK Health Alliance by President Kenyatta on his visit to the UK is the latest chapter in our flourishing partnership,” Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner to Kenya, said while commenting on the pact.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

