Samidoh Departs For USA On Monday For Two-Month Mugiithi Tour

Popular musician Samidoh departs for the USA on Monday ahead of a two-month mugiithi tour in which he will perform in a number of States.

In the tour, which runs between November 2 and the end of the year, Samidoh, born Samuel Muchoki, will tour Dallas, Houston, Boston, Birmingham, Atlanta, Seattle, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia (DMV).

The musician, who also is a policeman, is one of the most celebrated Mugithi artists with his latest song Muthoniwa where he featured former vice-president Kalonzo Musyoka attracting a million views on Youtube.

“As I start my USA Tour and bid you my fans farewell for two months, I would like to thank the Almighty God for the favor and love bestowed upon me. My mother, wherever you are, thengiu ni kundera, (thank you for siring me) until God saw fit. To my Foster mother @betty m, I am forever grateful for taking me in as one of your own, bearing in mind my faults, and always standing by me even when it seems like I don’t deserve it,” the singer wrote on his social media pages.

Adding: “My family and kids, you are my daily motivation and biggest cheerleaders. My music star couldn’t shine as bright if my brother Kariz Majiki didn’t guide me as he did and directed me to a musical Giant’s band. Kamande wa Kioi, being a vocalist in your band, shaped my career and gave me a firm base. Thengiu Dadie (Thank you, friend).To all other artists, walking with you in this music journey has been pure bliss! To my fans! Your love overwhelms me each day, may God always bless you; mutikanaage ona ri (may you never lack).”

He also had a message to the haters, saying; “Ngai angiconorithagia úú hihi mutangiri ho? (If God couldn’t embarrass you like this, you wouldn’t be here?). Every corporate and business that has had partnerships with Samidoh Entertainment so far. Asanteni sana. We always remain a family!! God bless you all.”

Samidoh’s visit comes on the backdrop of baby mama drama in his backyard involving politician Karen Nyamu.

By Amina Wako

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

