Kenyan Lynn Ngugi Among 100 Most Influential Women in The World 

Media personality Lynn Ngugi has been named among the top 100 most inspiring and influential women around the world according to the latest ranking by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The BBC 100 Women 2021 highlighted a number of women who are playing a part to reinvent the society, the culture and the entire world in general.

Ecstatic about the news, Ngugi took to social media to laud the BBC team for the honourary recognition.

“Not sure I will ever get over this day. Few days ago, someone asked me why I love doing what I do, and I proudly replied, ‘because my work offers me the ability to tell our own stories in an authentic manner and with no shame’.

“Today was amazing (still). I hope we can all be inspired, reset our mind and help reinvent the society together. Also, seeing myself next to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was in itself a dream come true. Thank you so much God and the entire team at BBC for this. Together, we will change the world,” she stated.

Ngugi also congratulated her fans for the support that has seen her videos amass more than 100,000 views on a regular basis. She currently boasts of 244,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

“I mean, who would have thought I would one day be acknowledged among other 99 influential women globally? To God be the glory. Thank you so much to the entire BBC team for this.

“Dedicating this to each and everyone of you. Thank you for believing in me. For walking with me, and for trusting me with your stories. Congratulations to all the women on the list. It’s an honor to be among you,” she stated.

Ngugi was honoured for her work on the digital news platform where she covers a wide array of human interest stories.

Prior to the media career, Ngugi worked as a volunteer caring for cancer patients before joining Kiwo films in 2011. Her role in the media has earned her the Cafe Ngoma Humanitarian Journalist of the Year Award in 2020 and the 2021 iChange Nations Community Ambassador Award.

Only two Kenyans made it on the list: Ngugi and Halima Aden. Aden is renowned for being the first hijab-wearing supermodel. She is signed to one of the world’s largest modelling agencies, IMG Models. The super model first made her mark by appearing with a hijab on the cover of British Vogue, Allure and Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition.

“We’ve seen our frontline workers go through extreme measures to keep us safe during the pandemic and I pray that we appreciate their sacrifices. We can reset the world by moving forward with gratitude,” Aden stated.

