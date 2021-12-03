Memorial and Funeral Service For Bishop Daniel Musau Of Arlington, Texas

It is with great sadness that we announce promotion to glory of Bishop Daniel Musau which occurred on Monday 11/15/21 at 2:30 am at Baylor Hospital in Fort Worth TX. He was beloved husband to Pastor Margaret Musau and the father to Josh and Joy Tama. He was the founding Pastor of The Living Well Church, Arlington, Texas.

Bishop Daniel Musau’s memorial service will be on Saturday 12/4/21 and funeral service on 12/11/21. The location for both services is listed on the above flyer. We appreciate your help and contribution. Have a blessed night.

Budget:  $200,000 to cover medical bills and funeral expenses.

Prayers and fellowship every evening at 7pm at The Living Well Church: Address: 205 East Mitchell Street, Arlington, TX 76010

We welcome your prayers and financial support as we celebrate the life of our beloved Bishop.

You can send your contributions to:

Maurice Omondi-Cash app – 8172692595 $MauriceOmondi

Zelle 8176579562 Rachel Munguti (VICTOR)

For more details please contact:

Pastor James Ochuka 2147551780

Pastor Daniel Kasyula 2148757423

Pastor Tom Gathanga 8177515725

Rev. Phyllis Johnson 2146219031

Deacon George Oyugi 8173236061

Bishop Daniel Musau: Celebration of The Life of a General in the Lord’s Army

 

Memorial and Funeral Service For Bishop Daniel Musau Of Arlington, Texas

