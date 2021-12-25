The Historic Signing Of Partnership With The University Of Alabama In Huntsville.

The Historic Signing Of Partnership With The University Of Alabama In Huntsville.

There is an old adage that says that persistence wears out resistance.

Typically, whenever we are starting some journeys, it is usually difficult to decipher what lies ahead until our efforts finally bear fruits.

The path towards achievement is always riddled with enormous uncertainty and unless we keep our focus intact, we can lose it.

As we signed our partnership with UAH, which was among the first kind of deals the program has struck with US institutions, it got me thinking of the beginnings whereby we were just doing our thing with no one noticing until UAH came calling and many more followed.

The underpinned video offers you a never seen snippet view of how the partnership went with the icon school.

For more inspiring content about studying, living and working in USA, please subscribe to my YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/BobMwiti

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

The Historic Signing Of Partnership With The University Of Alabama In Huntsville.