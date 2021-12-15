The Power of Great things in Life: Thinking Great Thoughts

It is said that you are the product of the books you read, the company you keep and the thoughts you harbor. At the moment am reading a great piece of work in the form of a book by Chip Ingram titled “Good to Great in God’s Eyes: 10 Practices Great Christians Have in Common”. It is in this book that am looking at the power of great things in life and today I will share a number of them with you.

Thinking Great Thoughts

More often than not, we find ourselves thinking majorly about small thoughts. This is because life is about what you think the whole day or night. Nothing limits achievement of our goals and objectives, like thinking small. It is more or less like not taking action immediately but instead waiting for the rain to come before preparing to plant.

Read Great Books

The habit of reading and indeed the knowledge that comes with it sees your mind getting sharp. Through reading you are able to acquire knowledge and become intelligent, a better negotiator and other positive aspects. It changes how you do things. I am reminded of the book by John Mason titled “The Enemy Called Average” and this is one I recommend.

Pursue Great People

When we look at the life of philosophers it is evident that the company we keep influences what we become and our lives as a result. When we think about Greek philosophers, the great of the greatest continued to mentor and share knowledge in their time. Socrates mentored Plato, Plato mentored Aristotle, and Aristotle mentored Alexander the Great who ended up doing great things. So find a mentor that you wish to emulate.

Dream Great Things while Awake

By following your dreams to see them become a reality, you become an inspiration to others. There are many reasons why you need to continue championing your dream. If you decide to go and pursue your dreams, you will give hope to others who want to do the same. You can serve as their example and their reason why they should give it a try. You can help them, coach them, and encourage them to keep going.

Take Great Risks

It is said by the great John Maxwell, “Be willing to absorb some risk and failures to allow people freedom to express themselves.” Without any risk there will be no return

Develop Great Habit

Habits form the lifestyle that can either break or make you. For example if you are a worker update your leader with reports. Remember that amidst challenges be accountable.

George Wachiuri is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0723 400 500

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.optiven.co.ke

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2VdSuFJ

The Power of Great things in Life: Thinking Great Thoughts