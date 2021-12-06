The Untimely passing Of Alex Kamau Gitahi After Semi-Truck Crash

A Kenyan man Alex Kamau Gitahi died on Wednesday December 1 2021 in a single vehicle crash that happed in Kansas City, Missouri

According to fox4kc, the truck driver was traveling westbound on I-70 and lost control while exiting onto I-435 southbound, causing the semi truck to overturn on the left side of the roadway and catch fire.The vehicle then became engulfed in flames and the driver and a passenger in the vehicle died at the scene. Below is the obituary message and how to help.

Any financial help is welcome and can be channeled to

Milka

CashApp $Milka12

It is with profound sadness and heavy heart that I announce the untimely death of Alex Kamau Gitahi that occurred on Wednesday the 1st of December 2021 after a Road accident in Kansas City, MO. He is the husband to Cholleta Menja of Chandler AZ, Son to William and Jane Gitahi from Kenya and son in-law to John Kuria Menja(Chandler, AZ). Burial arrangements will be communicated at a later date. Continue praying for the family. You can reach

Peter (480)-283-3213

Naomi (703)-785-4583

Pastor Kiarie (480)-371-5711

