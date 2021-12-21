United States Issues Holiday Security Alert Against Kenya

The United States has issued a holiday security alert to US citizens planning to visit and those in Kenya for the festivities amidst fears of increased crimes.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 20, the US embassy in Kenya warned that extremist activities are more likely to be carried out during the holidays when an immense crowd gathers in public locations.

“During the holiday season, there is the potential for increased crime and acts of violent extremism in Kenya. Planned attacks and criminal activity often occur in crowded public locations such as holiday markets, shopping malls, airports.

“Clubs, restaurants, places of worship, transportation hubs, schools, and other areas frequented by tourists. Public events, such as demonstrations, holiday events, and celebratory gatherings are also at a higher risk for violence,” the statement read in part.

The citizens were further called on to exercise vigilance in public places such as holiday festivals and events, places of worship, and locations with large crowds, reviewing their personal security plans, being cautious of their surroundings, and monitoring local media for updates.

The statement comes hours after Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai announced that 3000 prison officers had been deployed as special police officers to help in beefing up security across the country.

“In anticipation of the increasing movement of people across the country, we have embraced the multi-sectoral policing approach and put in place measures to maintain law and order.

“I appreciate the gesture by the Commissioner-General of Prisons Service for augmenting our strength with an additional three thousand prison officers,” stated the IG.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

