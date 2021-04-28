Mithika Linturi Arrested Allegedly On His Way To Parliament to Discuss BBI

Mithika Linturi Arrested Allegedly On His Way To Parliament to Discuss BBI

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has claimed that Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has been arrested.

The outspoken lawmaker was arrested by individuals dressed in police uniform while on his way to Parliament to discuss the Building Bridges Initiative bill, according to Cheruiyot.

Speaking on the floor of the house, Cheruiyot disclosed that he received a distress call from Linturi who was being taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

“I want to bring to your attention something that has just happened, which perhaps will require your direction and guidance.

“I received a distress a call from one of our colleagues, Senator Mithika Linturi… This afternoon while he was driving to Parliament, he was stopped by gentlemen who claimed to be police officers from DCI,” stated Cheruiyot.

“They asked him to alight from his car and he is now in a car headed to DCI headquarters and he does not understand what his crime is,” he added.

The alleged arrest disrupted proceedings as the legislators were discussing the BBI bill with some senators claiming that he had been released.

Murang’a Senator Kimani Wamatangi dismissed the arrest as a misunderstanding between Linturi and the law enforcers.

“Senator Mithika Linturi had a mishap with some police officers and they arrested him. He has been released and he is on his way (back),” stated Wamatangi.

A section of the Senators opposed to the document, however, maintained that Linturi was still under the watch of the law enforcement officers.

The development forced Speaker Kenneth Lusaka to postpone the sitting for 30 minutes. “to find out where he is and will ask security personnel to look into it.”

The BBI debate has been rocked with challenges since the morning on Wednesday after it was adjourned when some Senators requested more time to read the report on the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 before debating it.

They were expected back in the chambers at 2:30 pm when the report will be tabled.

