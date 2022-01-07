DP Ruto’s Surprising Warm Birthday Message to Raila Odinga

Deputy President William Ruto has surprisingly penned a warm message to the ODM leader Raila Odinga wishing him well as he marks his 77th birthday.

In a statement on Twitter, the DP wished the former prime minister more years on earth.

“Happy birthday Jakom. May you be blessed with many [email protected],” he stated.

The message come as surprise to many who could not imagine the DP joining other Kenyans in wishing the ODM leader well.

A fortnight ago, the DP also celebrated his birthday and the ODM leader was not among a list of many Kenyans who wished him well.

Raila and Ruto are seen as the main protagonist in the 2022 race that has been deemed as a two-horse race between them

Raila, who will be giving his fifth stab at the presidency has been critical of the DP accusing him of many wrongdoings in a bid to persuade Kenyans not to vote for him.

The DP on the other hand has also been lashing out at the ODM leader as he campaigns fo his bottom-up economic model.

The latest move to wish the ODM leader well is an indicator that the DP truly subscribes to “politics is never personal”.

The ODM leader is on Friday celebrating his birthday at a party that will be held at the Bomas of Kenya.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

