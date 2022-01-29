 Francis Atwoli disowns 2nd Wife Roselinder Simiyu after joining Ruto UDA 

Francis Atwoli claimed that his estranged wife Roselinda Simiyu has always been an ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

According to a post on his Twitter account, Atwoli claimed that Roselinda formed an alliance with DP Ruto in 2007 after she was unveiled as a UDA candidate on Friday, January 28 at a rally in Bungoma County.

In a scathing attack, Atwoli stated that he did not consider Roselinda as one of his relatives although the two sired children.

He went on to castigate ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula as part of the people who had betrayed him by joining forces with DP Ruto.’

“Roselinda was surrendered to William Ruto in 2007 in his Eldoret townhouse. She is no longer on the list of my relatives.

“Ruto can now add her, free of charge, to his two recently acquired bearded wives (Mudavadi and Wetangula) to have three wives from Western. Western Kenya is in Azimio,” the Cotu boss stated.

DP Ruto, on Friday, January 28, unveiled Roselinda as a new UDA member, but also trolled Atwoli’s sense of fashion.

“Huyu ni bibi ya ule jamaa wa nyororo (She is the wife of that guy who loves wearing chains),” Ruto stated amid cheers from the crowd.

Roselinda acknowledged that she indeed had a close relationship with Atwoli.

“My name is Roselinda Simiyu. My husband is known as Francis Atwoli. I am inside the hustler movement,” she remarked.

The developments came a few days after Atwoli claimed that Mudavadi’s speech at the Amani National Conference (ANC) National Delegates Conference was authored by Ruto.

Atwoli accused Mudavadi of dishonesty and betrayal by allowing the DP to use him for selfish political interests.

The COTU boss took fault at the ANC attacks on Azimio bigwigs – noting that it’s not in Mudavadi’s nature to outrightly slam him and other respected leaders.

