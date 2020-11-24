Meet Francis Atwoli’s 2nd Wife Roselinder Simiyu the politician

The Cotu general Francis Atwoli is known for not missing his words, he is in charge if the workers Union and a fighter for rights if the workers.

Roselinder Simiyu is the second wife to the 70 years old Atwoli. She has given birth to 5 children with Atwoli, things started getting tough in their marriage when she decided to join politics against her husbands wish ( Watch video below).

- Advertisement -

She was an aspirant for Webuye West Parliamentary seat in 2017 which she didn’t win. While Atwoli wanted her to only take care of him.

She had avoided to use her husbands name especially during her campaigns saying she wants to build herself and not using her husbands name to get votes.

Roselinder has been in a tussle with her husband concerning the responsibility of taking care of their children. She accused Kilobi of his woes.

Source-https://ke.opera.news/

LEAKED: Atwoli and Second wife in heated conversation over evection from matrimonial home.

‘Atwoli was broke when I married him’ – Roselinda

Meet Francis Atwoli’s 2nd Wife Roselinder Simiyu the politician