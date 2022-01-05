Kenyan Diaspora Doctor Making Strides With Rare Face Surgery in Romania

A Kenyan Diaspora doctor Maria Othieno Bayerl is making considerable strides abroad performing rare types of professional face surgery.

Maria Othieno Bayerl has been honing her skills and making a mark in Bucharest, Romania. She grew up in the Pangani area of Nairobi before receiving a scholarship at the Carol Davilla Medical school in Bucharest, to pursue medicine.

She specialises in non-invasive facial procedures. These procedures do not necessarily use machines to break the skin.

Most women are turning to these new types of facial procedures in an effort to limit the time they spend getting ready every morning. Her procedures are time-saving as recent research indicates that women spend an average of one hour doing their makeup that is approximately two weeks a year.

The most common type of facial non-invasive procedure is rhinoplasty, commonly known as a nose job, which is a surgery done to alter the appearance of the nose.

With all her success, Othieno is now planning to bring these rare facial procedures back into the country. She plans to launch a facility in Nairobi and work with local beauticians to make it a reality.

“I plan to open a facility in Nairobi and work with beautiful Kenyan women. I am thinking of setting up shop and maybe once in four months I can be flying in with a team from Romania and do non-invasive facial aesthetic procedures,” she stated in a recent interview with a local media house.

Explaining the reason for her planned business move to Kenya, she noted that the procedures entail very low risk complications.

“The procedures I do, do not alter appearance, they instead enhance one’s looks and they are non-surgical. They promote a youthful appearance with minimal downtime and low-risk of complications,” she detailed.

Other than rhinoplasty, Maria is also planning to introduce blepharoplasty, botox and facial fillers.

“The procedures I do include rhinoplasty, commonly referred to as nose job, a surgery of the nose, Blepharoplasty, a procedure which improves the appearance of the eyelids, botox, a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to improve the looks of wrinkles, I also do facial fillers or contouring, which are substances injected in the face to add or restore volume, smooth lines, soften creases and enhance contour.”

Encouraging Kenyans to embrace the procedure, the State House Girls School alumni explained that it makes a huge difference in one’s appearance and even boosts their confidence in the process.

“I am glad to be part of a system that contributes positively in creating a positive outlook no matter how small for a patient,” she added.

“The main goal of cosmetic procedure is to improve a person’s appearance, self-esteem, and confidence.”

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/