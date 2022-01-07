New Year With New Possiblities: Persistence will bring Dreams to Fruition

A parable is told of a widow who had to deal with an unjust judge in pleading her case. This judge was ruthless, giving a deaf ear to the widow’s cry. The widow however neither got tired nor gave up on her quest for justice. The more the judge ignored her, the more she pleaded. Eventually, the judge granted the persistent widow justice not because he finally cared but because of her persistence. The judge was tired of the pestering.

This widow had one dream in mind, justice. She was not going to rest until justice was served. It didn’t matter how many times the judge had said no, she kept trying. She kept bothering the judge persistently until at last, her dream came true. Opportunities are available for those who seek them, yet they don’t just pop up at a search. Many are the setbacks in our journey towards realizing our dreams. Rejections, betrayals, and all manner of disappointments are sure to come. The goal however is to persistently go for our dreams without giving up, without relenting.

It is worth noting that the widow did not wait for justice to be served someday, no. She literally fought for it. She might have prayed hard for it, but also took the bold step of pursuing it. She really hoped for the best, but also moved in faith tirelessly. It is good to have hope for breakthroughs, but it is best to get up and break through the obstacles we face. Let’s not only hope for great things to happen but get up and make greater things happen. Let us not seek only that which seems possible, but also dare to soar beyond the impossible. Like the widow’s persistence moved the judge to action, our persistence will bring our dreams to fruition.

It is a new year with new possibilities, Impossible is Nothing!

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore: Diaspora Messenger Contributor

Elizabeth is the author of Imagine the world and create it, a powerful book that is an inspiration to all to re-ignite our zeal to dream. whatever you dreams,you can bring it to pass.

