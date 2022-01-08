Speculations as Senator Malala Storms Ruto’s Mega Rally in Eldoret

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on Saturday stormed Deputy President William Ruto’s mega Eldoret rally held at the town’s sports complex.

The Senator who is believed to be gravitating towards DP Ruto’s camp attended the event at the time the function had already begun forcing the master of ceremony to cut short the program and urge the crowd to usher him in.

Malala’s attendance continues to spark speculations on the future of OKA nation and the possibility of the ANC leader Musalia Mudadvadi joining the DP’s camp.

Senator Malala had put on an attire decorated with ANC party symbols.

The Senator was highly welcomed by Ruto allies who urged him to persuade the ANC leader to join the DP’s camp so that they can work together ahead of the August Election.

Senator Murkomen specifically urged him to remind the ANC and OKA leader that Raila Odinga is a man who propagates politics of deceit and should therefore not be trusted again.

He urged them to join the hustler nation so that together they can form a government and change the lives of Kenyans.

According to Malala, his attendance was because the DP also attended his football tournament in Kakamega without being invited.

He also chose to attend without being invited to reciprocate the DP’s kind gesture.

Malala at the rally castigated the ODM leader saying he is going to fail the 2022 election for the fifth time.

He said the ANC team is looking for like-minded leaders to work in 2022 and in the event, he works with DP they will be free to drum support for the DP.

His attendance comes barely a week after the DP unexpectedly showed up at the Senator’s sports tournament in Mumias, Kakamega County.

Though the DP said he sought the permission of the ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi to attend the function, the ANC leader denied it.

Malala has been vocal in urging the OKA leader never to look back and join the ODM leader Raila Odinga saying their supporters will not back them in such a mission.

The Kakamega senator has however had a soft spot for the DP who he hardly attacks at political rallies and gatherings the same way he does for Raila.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Speculations as Senator Malala Storms Ruto’s Mega Rally in Eldoret