Death Announcement Of Anthony Waititu Ngunyi of Dallas, Texas

It is with heavy hearts we announce the promotion to Glory of our brother and friend Anthony Waititu Ngunyi of Dallas, Texas. Tony, or Tosh as commonly known, was born in March 2, 1973 in Nairobi to Zakaria Ngunyi Nguru and Miriam Wambui Ngunyi (both deceased). He died in an unfortunate motor vehicle accident on February 2, 2022 in Dallas TX as he was headed to work. Tony was married to Teresa Dawkonski Ngunyi and a loving father to Shanelle Wambui Ngunyi and Zachary Ngunyi

Tosh was a brother to Beatrice Nungari Spears (deceased) Joseph Nguru Ngunyi, Jane Nyaguthie Tellis, Stephen Githinji Ngunyi, Lucy wanjiru Ngunyi, Johnson karuri Ngunyi, Grace Gathigia Ngunyi, and Caleb Njuki Ngunyi. He was an uncle to Milo Ngunyi Tellis, Brittany Wambui Tellis, Christopher Nguru Tellis, Brian Robson Ngunyi, Leo Nguru spears, Levi Waititu spears, Boko Mwinyi Ali, Hakim Ngunyi Ali…..Iman Kibibi Ali…Honor Ngunyi, Zuri Wambui, Nori Nungari and Noah Ngunyi.

Tosh was instrumental in helping many of his friends come to the United States decades back. He as a man dedicated to the Lord, full of encouragement with a contagious smile, blessing all who met him.

Tosh will be buried in Coppell, Texas on Saturday February 12, 2022.

The family is appreciative of the prayers, words of encouragement/comfort and support that has been received so far.

For financial assistance please direct your giving to:

Joyce Wanjiru Shad (CashApp)

972-955-9073

Ronald Mwangi Shad (Zelle)

214-995-8774

