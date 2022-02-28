Lugari lawmaker Ayub Savula has described as ‘inconsequential’ Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to the USA and UK.

The DP is currently on a 10-day tour of both the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK) in a move analysts say is aimed at wooing the Western world into supporting his presidential bid.

But Savula, a strong critic of the DP, also suggested, but without sharing proof, that the DP’s trip could have been influenced by the ongoing case at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“As Azimio, we’ll take full advantage of the time that he is away to completely finish him on the ground,” said Savula.

“The Western world should know they are dealing with a dangerous person who has been accused of several corruption dealings here,” added Budalang’i lawmaker Raphael Wanjala.

Ruto is expected DP to hold meetings with US officials, elected leaders and Kenyans in diaspora in a bid to convince Kenya’s western allies he is fit to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls.

“Azimio Coalition is the next big thing and the DP going there to try and clear his name as it was mentioned in the new investigation done in the International Criminal Court (ICC).” Ruto’s main challenger ahead of the August 2022 polls is Raila Odinga, who has the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto is accompanied on thus trip by several politicians including Musalia Mudavadi and Josphat Nanok.

By Mercy Simiyu

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.africa/

Inconsequential: Azimio MPs play down impact of Ruto US, UK trips