Raila On Vacation After Doctors Advise To Take Time Off Campaigns

Since the the much-publicised Azimio la Umoja conference on December 10, 2021, at Kasarani Stadium, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has not been seen in intense political events.

It has now emerged that Raila is taking some time off politics following advice from the doctors.

Raila is said to be in Mombasa for a three-day vacation since Tuesday after he was advised to take a rest after conducting vigorous campaigns in the last few months.

In an interview with a local publication, Raila revealed that he is at the Coast and has not been holding any political meetings.

“I’m in Mombasa to rest for three days. I’ve not held any meeting today,” Raila told the publication.

“I was advised to rest after Kasarani. After the three days, I will talk to different people and groups,” he added.

The former Prime Minister, however, noted that once he is done with his vacation, he will begin the second phase of his campaigns.

He said he will embark on working on a national movement that will change the political and economical landscape of the country.

