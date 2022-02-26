Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja has arrived in London to prepare the ground for Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi. The two leaders will visit the US and the UK for 10 days.

Sakaja left the country on Thursday, February 24 and arrived in London on Friday morning ahead of the Ruto-Mudavadi tour. Sakaja is expected to meet various stakeholders and organisers for briefing before the arrival of the two leaders.

Kenya Kwanza leaders to address five meetings in Washington DC.

Ruto and Mudavadi are expected to address five meetings in Washington DC before proceeding to England, where they are also scheduled to manage at least four sessions. In Washington, Ruto and Mudavadi will meet, among others, officials of the State Department and the Pentagon and the US government National Security Council advisor.

Ruto will also speak at the University of Arizona’s Washington Entrepreneurship hub before meeting a group of Kenyans living in Diaspora.

Held a great series of meetings with various Govt agencies here in London with the final one for the week at Kenya House. Looking forward to the coming engagements next week. #KenyaUK pic.twitter.com/yrf0HRNAqK — Sakaja A. Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) February 25, 2022

In addition, the two leaders will meet senior government officials in the UK, visit the National Counterterrorism Centre and Royal Institute of International Affairs, and meet Kenyans living in Diaspora. They are expected in Washington later today to commence the 10-day trip. “All the plans are set, and the meetings will run smoothly for the days we have planned. The main reason for this trip is to explain the Kenya Kwanza policies to the international community, share ideas with experienced government officials and strengthen our international ties,” Sakaja said in an interview with TUKO.co.ke.

Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke

Johnson Sakaja Arrives in UK to Prepare Way for DP Ruto & Mudavadi Visit