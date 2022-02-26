Kenyan man Bruce Atema Tieni dies in a car accident in Cartersville Georgia

It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of BRUCE ATEMA TIENI after a road accident in Cartersville Georgia. Bruce relocated to United States 9 Months ago after winning a greencard. He was received and hosted by Elder Munene’s Family and became part of Roswell District and KACC Family.

The body will be transported back to Kenya.

More information will be provided.

Kindly uplift his family in prayers for its not easy to loose a 25yr old young man.

Financial contributions can be sent to

CashApp & Zelle : Peter Munene # 6788766889

More info

Elder Peter Munene 6788766889

Elder Liz Ngige 404 468 2951

DC Hellen Mwangi 404 573 8213

Eric Karanja 470 473 8496

