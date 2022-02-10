VIDEO: I Failed Terribly In My GMAT Exam By Bob Mwiti

A few years back, I was grappling with a great deal of uncertainties about my life. After a series of visa denials to going to the United Kingdom, I felt hopeless.

What if I try the US? It’s a tough question that would linger in my mind and when I finally made the bold move of pursuing that path, it presented its own share of setbacks.

The most conspicuous came in form of the Graduate Management Test (GMAT) exam, which was a requirement by most schools in the US for students seeking to pursue master’s programs.

I half-heartedly submerged myself into preparing for the exam, little did I know that I was literally playing Russian roulette with some loaded guns.

The result; tragedy! When I sat for the exam, I performed dismally. That pattern of failing would almost become a roller-coaster, nearly bringing me in the blink of giving up.

My GMAT journey is something to watch as captured in the underpinned video.

For more inspiring content about studying, living and working in USA, please subscribe to my YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/BobMwiti

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

VIDEO: I Failed Terribly In My GMAT Exam By Bob Mwiti