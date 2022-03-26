26 Kenyans have been evacuated from Sumy region of Ukraine and are on their way to Lviv area near Poland as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the students were on Tuesday evacuated via a humanitarian corridor and are currently on the Ukraine-Poland border heading to the Kenyan Embassy.

Kenyan envoy in Vienna on Monday, March 7, is said to have informed of the evacuation where the 26 students were reportedly stuck in the city of Sumy, and a family of three in Akhtyrka city.

“The students are currently on their way to the town of Lviv on the Ukraine border with Poland under the escort of officials from the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kenya in Ukraine led by Dr Anatoliy Kovalenko, the honorary consul,” read a section of the statement by Foreign Affairs CS Rachael Omamo.

The ministry also indicates that the government has also requested the Ukrainian authorities to inform the state border services of the movement to ensure facilitation at the borders.

Similarly, as the ministry continues to implore all Kenyans interested to be evacuated to liaise with authorities, noting that key Kenyan communication gateways are still active.

“The WhatsApp group “Kenya Evacuation” created on 24th February 2022 with the membership of student leaders in Ukraine, Kenyan diplomatic corps in various neighbouring countries, and officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nairobi, is still active,” explained the ministry.

“Our primary responsibility was to get them out of danger and harm’s way in Ukraine. Should you have any query on the situation kindly contact our Diaspora and Consular Affairs Directorate.”

Source-https://www.citizen.digital/

26 Kenyans Who Were Stuck In Ukraine Evacuated As Russian Invasion Intensifies