Gone Too Soon: The Passing Away Of Dr Kevin Njogu In Chicago, Illinois

A Kenyan family and the Kenyan community in New England are mourning the sudden passing away of Dr.Kevin Njogu (Phd) in Chicago, Illinois.

Dr.Kevin Njogu is the son of Mr & Mrs. Paul Muite (D. 3) of PCEA NEEMA LOWELL (Boston) Massachusetts.

Please keep the family in your prayers as we await further details. Shalom

Those who walk uprightly enter into peace; they find rest as they lie in death.Isaiah 57:2

For more information, kindly Contacts the following people: Muite Paul 603-438-9744, David Gikonyo 978-259-8214 ,Tom Mbugua 978-996-1220, Samrack 781-888-8770

