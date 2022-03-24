Gone Too Soon: The Passing Away Of Dr Kevin Njogu In Chicago, Illinois

Sunrise March 3rd 1985 – Sunset March 23rd 2022 May He Rest In Eternal Peace. Gone Too Soon: The Passing Away Of Dr Kevin Njogu In Chicago, Illinois

A Kenyan family and the Kenyan community in New England are mourning the sudden passing away of Dr.Kevin Njogu (Phd) in  Chicago, Illinois.

Dr.Kevin Njogu is the son of  Mr & Mrs. Paul Muite (D. 3) of PCEA NEEMA LOWELL (Boston) Massachusetts.

Please keep the family in your prayers as we await further details. Shalom

Those who walk uprightly enter into peace; they find rest as they lie in death.Isaiah 57:2

For more information, kindly Contacts the following people: Muite Paul 603-438-9744, David Gikonyo 978-259-8214 ,Tom Mbugua 978-996-1220,  Samrack 781-888-8770

