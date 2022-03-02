Kenya Airlift Program Story Of Winjoy Karendi From Tharaka Nithi To Alabama, USA.

For a typical village girl drawn from a humble background in Tharaka Nithi County, growing up, dreaming was that code that ran through her life.

However, to think that she would ever achieve certain heights was more like running after a mirage; a long shot imagination that is only possible in the world of wishing.

Yet, as January this year slowly unfolded, this village girl would board a flight for a journey to an unimaginable place, the United States of America.

The soft-speaking girl who scooped straight As in her KSCE was heading to begin her master’s studies in Business Analytics at the University of Alabama in Huntsville City courtesy of the Kenya Airlift Program.

Winjoy’s story is a legendary inspiration that our dreams can never happen in vain.

Her story was featured on NTV’s daring abroad series and it is in no doubt one of those MUST WATCH stories.

