Kenyans Reacts As Mama Ngina Backs Raila’s Presidential Bid

Kenyans on Twitter have chipped in on the debate after former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta criticized those insulting her son. President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking at the burial in Gatundu. Mama Ngina, whose husband mzee Jomo Kenyatta was Kenya’s first president, waded over the succession debate arguing that President Kenyatta ‘means well for the country’.

President Kenyatta has settled on seasoned politician Raila Odinga as his possible successor at the expense of William Ruto.

“Depending on how one is raised up in his or her home even when they come out in public they cannot go out insulting others,” said Mama Ngina, perhaps in reference to a clique of politicians allied to Ruto who’ve been hitting out at the president with frequency.

“I want to tell those who are engaging insults that we will leave them like that if at all they were taught insults while growing up.”

She also defended her son’s decision to support Odinga.

“Let’s try to love each other, this country is ours and we should strive to move it forward. Your leader cannot show you the wrong path.”

Here are some of the reactions by Kenyans to Mama Ngina’s speech.