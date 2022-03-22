Controversial man of God Pastor Ng’ang’a says viral videos of Pastor Susan Munene teaching about ‘Twa Twa’ were pressuring couples.

Speaking during his daughter’s wedding on Friday, Ng’ang’a said couples should stop getting marriage advice from online videos.

He said young couples are divorcing since most of them listen to those teachings and bring them to their bedrooms.

“I am not a good preacher and I don’t want people to love me. There are social media things that are destroying marriages,” he said.

He added;

“There is one woman I don’t know if it is the devil who speaks in her or what. She says ‘Twa Twa’ in the toilet, ‘Twa Twa’ in the car. Those are not things you can compare. Sasa when the young wife hears that, they come to you but you are not the same. That is an online preacher.”

Ng’ang’a further said that if you are not careful with social media, your marriage will not last.

“Marriage is a different subject that is not taught in school. Marriage lessons cannot be taught by your father or mother.”

Pastor Susan Munene of Overcomers Hope Ministry Kasarani, Nairobi came to the limelight after a video of her interesting message of Twa Twa being delivered in church went viral.

Source:https://mpasho.co.ke/

Pastor Ng’ang’a trashes Pastor Susan Munene of ‘Twa Twa’ Viral Video