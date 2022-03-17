Milestones By Optiven Group With Regard To Women

Happy International Women’s Day from the Optiven Group. It is here that we celebrate women everyday and in every way because we believe that their contribution is important to making a difference socially and economically. The theme for the 2022 global according to UN Women is Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

Throughout the world the accompanying hashtag is transformative in nature as it shouts #BreakTheBias. Throughout the month of March, organizations, institutions and supporters of women effort the world over joined hands in looking at how biases towards women and their contributions can be overcome.

The theme for International Women’s Day is aligned with the priority theme for the upcoming 66th Commission on the Status of Women (CSW66): “Achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and programmes”.

Optiven Group makes a very special case where women are celebrated. At the Real Estate arm of the conglomerate, one will find that there are more women than men working together to ensure that they tap into the investment options at Optiven.

Manager in charge of Customer Experience at Optiven, Christine Kasaya says, “based on the research on our data analysis we have a larger number of women investors in our projects and the number has been growing tremendously in the last 15 to 20 years, considering that we have been in business for over 22 years now.”

The company whose focus is on providing excellence in customer service and providing innovative solutions to the public, is well on it’s way to boost opportunities for women to own properties through offering state of the art products and services. https://www.optiven.co.ke/newsblogs/why-women-are-emerging-as-the-better-investors/.

Kasaya’s sentiments are backed by the Head of Sales at Optiven Racheal Ndunge. Ndunge leads a vibrant team of aggressive, knowledgeable, focused and dependable associates who number over 80. She says, “while the team consists of both male and female marketers, the incremental entry of women in the marketing field has continued to see more and more of the women performing well and improving their lives through employment.”

Chantal Owuor gives a title deed to a customers on 4/3/2022

In a rejoinder to the two top managers serving at Optiven, Associate Director for Human Resources and Talent Development, Winnie Wambui Joseph confirms that there is much to celebrate for the woman especially if she is an associate at the Optiven Group. According to Winnie, “at Optiven we have seen the ratio of associates almost equal and we are happy that the work force is rising together.

The great thing about working together with both genders is that it provides an opportunity to learn from one another.” Winnie says the women staff have continued to show great resilience and dependability leading to good performance especially considering that Optiven is a target oriented company.

To date the company has seen an increase in the number of female team leaders with the teams led by women performing generally well. https://www.optiven.co.ke/newsblogs/optiven-group-on-all-inclusive-engagment-of-human-resource/ . At present over 10 women serve in leadership positions across the Optiven Group of Companies, leading award winning and target oriented teams.

Optiven Group CEO Mr. George Wachiuri while celebrating milestones made by women in the last decade notes that there has been a paradigm shift. Wachiuri says, “women have changed over the years and have become more and more liberated but also bright opportunities have seen the aggressive ones changing their lives.”

According to Wachiuri, Optiven has seen a sharp rise in engaging women on all cadres. The larger group which hosts a construction division has also taken on women to serve in the construction sites which includes building of structures.

The same scenario is repeated at the Optiven Foundation where there has been a focus on uplifting the society by helping women to be the best they can be. Ann Nyaga the Cordinator at the Foundation says, “as a foundation we have made a great difference in the lives of women who uphold our society.

Through our different pillars the foundation has been able to make a difference in the education, environment, poverty alleviation and health sectors.” For it’s role in the empowerment of women at the grassroot level, the Optiven Foundation was awarded by the Women in Business Network Awards in 2021.

At the same time, women and girls are effective and powerful leaders and change-makers for climate adaptation and mitigation. Kate Khasoa-Kole who leads the GoGreen Initiative at the Optiven Group says, “women are involved in sustainability initiatives around the world, their participation and leadership results in more effective climate action.

Continuing to examine the opportunities, as well as the constraints, to empower women and girls to have a voice and be equal players in decision-making related to climate change and sustainability is essential for sustainable development and greater gender equality.

At Optiven we have had a great partnership especially through the GoGreen Initiative that led to recognition and celebration of environment champions during the GoGreen Awards 2021”. https://www.facebook.com/optivenfoundation/videos/1043700936424682 Kate adds, “without gender equality today, a sustainable future, and an equal future, remains beyond our reach.”

Milestones By Optiven Group With Regard To Women