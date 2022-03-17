Mzee Jackson Kibor The ‘Men’s Conference Chairman’ Is Dead

Kenyans are in mourning following the demise of mzee Jackson Kiprotich Kibor, who was nicknamed the Chairman of the Men’s Conference. Jackson Kibora was a wealthy businessman and politician in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County..

According to the family, Kibor succumbed to a long illness on Wednesday at St. Lukes’s Hospital in Eldoret. The family disclosed that he had been using medical oxygen since he contracted Covid-19 in October 2020.

Mzee Kibor’s popularity among Kenyans is not only about his political career but also about his personal life which made him to be christened the nickname chairman of the hoax ‘Men’s conference’.

In 2017, he made headlines after an Eldoret court allowed him to divorce his third wife, only months after divorcing his second wife with whom they had been married for over 50 years.

He married a fourth wife soon after. Since then during the week to Valentine’s Day Kenyan men who do not have plans to mark the day intended for lovers would flood social media with hilarious excuses as to what they will tell their women, one of them included them attending the imaginary Men’s conference.

Source:https://nairobinews.nation.africa/

