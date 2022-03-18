Raila’s engagement forum with Kenyans living in the United Kingdom

A 10-year-old girl stole the show at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s engagement forum with Kenyans living in the United Kingdom (UK) after reciting a sterling Swahili poem.

While reciting her poem, Natasha Macharia praised Raila’s leadership, stating that his win in the August 9 polls will bring the much desired change in the country.

Immediately after her performance, Natasha received a standing ovation from the forum attendants who marveled at her talent, eloquence and exceptional delivery of the message.

“All Kenyans believe that you will head to State House. Congratulations Raila Odinga. We believe that once you get to power, you will bring an end to neo-colonialism and improve our economy.

“Our education and infrastructure will also be exemplary. Congratulations our leader,” she recited.

After the performance, Raila, who was seated at the podium with other Kenyan leaders, invited the 10-year-old to sit next to him.

The two engaged in a conversation as former Gatanga Member of Parliament, Peter Kenneth, and Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, looked on.

Additionally, in his address, the former Prime Minister heaped praise on Natasha, stating that he was astonished by her intelligence.

“I have met a new friend called Natasha and she is a wonderful girl. She is very bright and intelligent at only 10-years-old.

“You can only imagine that in eight years’ time, she is going to be a voter and she will be making demands from the people of Kenya. At that time she will be expecting that the country will be expecting her,” he stated.

He noted that the likes of Natasha motivated him, adding that he would continue with his push to create a better future for the young people.

“With the challenges that we have faced, It is actually people like Natasha who keep me going,” he stated.

