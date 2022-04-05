5 Kenyan Women Married to Prominent Families Abroad

It is somewhat an unspoken rule that Kenyans who venture outside the country, whether it is in business, sports, or marriage, often thrive.

Whether it is individuals who leave to pursue further education or actresses who found their better halves by chance, these five women fell in love and became members of some of the most prominent families around the world – demonstrating that love knows no bounds.

Here is a list of Kenyan women who married into prominent families abroad

1. Gichoki Rose Wanjiko

Gichoki Rose Wanjiko left the country in pursuit of higher education at Clarke College in Iowa, USA. At the time, Wanjiko had won a scholarship programme under Tom Mboya.

While in the land of milk and honey, she worked hard and became one of pioneer African students at the prestigious Harvard University where she would meet the love of her life, Lawrence Baraebibai Ekpebu. The two later got married.

Ekpebu, in the course of his life, became a very prominent figure in the world of academia since being the first African to graduate from Harvard. He rose to become a renowned Nigerian scholar, administrator and diplomat.

He was appointed commissioner under Commander Alfred Diete-Spiff. He was also appointed as the Nigerian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Cote d’Ivoire by General Muhammadu Buhari. He passed away in January 2022 aged 86 years.

2. Prof Wambui Karanja

Professor Wambui Karanja is another little-known Kenyan woman who is married to a foreigner, Prof Vremudia Diejomaoh, one of the most respected economists in Nigeria.

Wambui met her Nigerian lover in the same circumstances as Wanjiko – while studying in the US and became close since Ekpebu and Diejomaoh had gone to school together.

It was Ekpebu who gave Wambui away during her wedding in 1966.

“At a personal level, our family had the privilege of knowing this very kind and generous man for decades. My husband Prof. Diejomaoh first met Prof. Ekpebu at Princeton University in 1961.

“Five years later, He gave me away during my wedding and subsequently, his beloved wife of blessed memory, was my chief bride’s maid. She was more than a brother to me,” Karanja wrote in her tribute to Ekpebu.

3. Rita Sinon

In the little island country of Seychelles, a Kenyan-born woman Rita Sinon, in 1986, made history when she was appointed as the country’s first female cabinet minister.

In the 1960s, she met Guy Sinon, her future husband and a Seychellois who had come to Kenya to study the trade union movement. She followed her husband back to the island nation and joined politics in 1970, where she led the Women’s League at its inception.

Rita’s husband served as the Minister for Foreign Affairs between 1977 and 1979. Their son, Peter Sinon, who was born in 1966, also served as a Minister of Investment, Natural Resources, and Industry from 2010 to 2015.

4. Elizabeth Wanjiru