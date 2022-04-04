The Kenya Airlift Program had quite an arduous start. Imagine selling the idea of the American Dream with nothing to show for it as evidence that your plan is actually working.

That can only be equated to trying to sell pork in Saudi Arabia and expecting people to buy it.

However, somewhere along the way, with persistence and determination, there are always some ‘pork eaters’ who emerge and pioneer the entire journey.

It usually takes great risks to be among the first test-takers of a new idea.

For Wilfred Mwiti, the first to enroll in the program, the risk was worthwhile.

When the idea was fronted to him, he wasted no time and was prepared to become a Guinea Pig regardless of what would come out of it.

After a grueling battle, he would board his first flight to an unimaginable place; the United States of America for his master’s studies, a mission that was initially a long shot.

The University of Alabama in Huntsville became the new home that welcomed him with an array of opportunities that he could never have imagined before.

When the Kenya Airlift Program held a luncheon event at Safari Park to celebrate other students leaving for the US, Wilfred candidly narrated his long journey from being a Guinea Pig to living his dream.

VIDEO: The Kenya Airlift Program Guinea Pig-Wilfred Mwiti