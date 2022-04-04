Kenyan-born Artist Makora Mbogo gets recognition in Grammy Awards

Kenyan-born Rapper Mark Makora Mbogo aka Kaycyy Pluto won a special recognition in the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony that was held in Las Vegas on April 3.

Kaycyy, who is a singer and rapper living in America got recognition for his role in the Hurricane song. In the song that features Kanye West and the Weekend, Kaycyy played the role of guest vocalist.

Hurricane song won the best melodic rap performance in the 64th Grammy Awards. Taking to his social media, the rapper flaunted the recognition and wrote;

“Hurricane! OMG! I knew you was a special one. Praise God man! Wow!” Other than Kaycyy, Kenyan Music Group Jabali Afrika was also recognised in the 64th Grammys.

The band’s member Joseck Asikoye was admitted to the Recording Academy Class of 2021 as a voting member.

“I was part of a meeting between musicians of African heritage and the Academy CEO following the outcry over the lack of transparency in the process and he promised greater representation in the academy that votes on the nominees and eventual winners,” Asikoye said after the admission.

Last year, Kenya’s music group Sauti Sol also won a similar award. They were recognized for their role in the Burna Boy’s Afrikan star which was part of the ‘Twice as Tall’ album by the Nigerian star which won a grammy.

