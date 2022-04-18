IEBC Gives Raila And Ruto deadline To Name Their Running Mates

Presidential candidates have until April 28 to submit the names of their running mates, IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati has said.

In an interview with the Star, Chebukati said they expect presidential candidates to submit their running mates’ details on the said date.

“We expect to know their running mates on the date when they submit names of the nominated candidates…either themselves as independent candidates or through the party, if a political party candidate, this being April 28,” Chebukati said.

This gives the two top presidential contenders ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto until Thursday next week to settle on who they want for the second-in-command seats.

The choice of a running mate is an uphill task both in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance led by ODM leader Raila Odinga and Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Political analysts have billed the choice as a potential deal-breaker in both alliances even as the two top presidential aspirants race against time to pick their preferred deputies.

In Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has fronted himself for the seat even as it appears that the coalition’s top leadership is between a rock and a hard place in selecting who is suitable.

The Azimio alliance is said to have formed a committee that will influence the choice of a running mate.

In Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Mt Kenya leaders are insisting that they agreed with the DP that they will be given the seat.

This comes even as other coalition partners insist that they also want it.

The death of the BBI at the Supreme Court of Kenya meant that the chances of political outfits having options in their negotiations were reduced.

The BBI had recommended several positions that could have accommodated many people in the making of the alliance.

