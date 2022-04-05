Kenyan Women Dominate New List of Best Africa CEOs

Kenyan female Chief Executive Officers have yet again dominated a list of the best company CEOs in Africa.

In the 2021 Top 100 women CEOs in Africa list released by Reset Global People in partnership with Avance Media on April 5, ten Kenyans made it to the list.

The list featured top executives managing local companies and beyond.

Among those running firms in Kenya include Rebecca Miano of Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), Kendi Ndiritu of Microsoft Kenya, and Nasim Devji- Group CEO of Diamond Trust Bank.

Also on the list were Rebecca Mbiithi (Family Bank), Juliana Rotich (Ushahidi), Carole Kariuki (Kenya Private Sector Alliance – KEPSA), Betty Korir (Credit Bank), and Nancy Nga’nga (EY East Africa).

On the other end, Kenyan businesswoman Racheal Njoroge, the Managing Director for Cummins Southern Africa in Johannesburg, and Alice Kilonzo of Eco bank Rwanda were recognised.

Speaking to the media during the release of the list, Reset Global People’s CEO Kwame Opoku stated that the women were recognised for their contribution in leading their companies through the difficult moments that have faced the world.

“From climbing corporate ladders to running successful businesses, these outstanding women continue to demonstrate great leadership as heads of various organisations and companies across the continent.

“We are excited and privileged to announce the 2021 list. These are extraordinary women who are leading the charge to transform our continent and deserve the spotlight more than anyone,” Opoku stated.

Upon the announcement, Kenyans took to social media to celebrate the company executives for their milestones.

“Congratulations are in order Madam Miano and the rest of the Kenyans on the list. Making Kenya proud,” Twitter user, Nissi Ngema stated.

After Kenya, Nigeria came in second with nine representatives. In the East African Community (EAC) Rwanda had three, while Uganda had two.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

